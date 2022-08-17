Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers

On Wednesday, per Field Yates of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers were awarded receiver Travis Fulgham via a successful waiver claim. The Packers had an extra roster spot on their 85-man roster following the release of special teams contributor/receiver Malik Taylor, who they waived earlier in the day with an injury designation.

Travis Fulgham, who's had some moments in the NFL, too.https://t.co/rimk8zWhdL pic.twitter.com/owMMotcKoK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) September 1, 2021

Fulgham was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, leading to 63 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps for the team over his rookie season. When he was waived in 2020 by the team, the Packers picked him up for a nine-day stretch in August. After being waived a second time in 2020, he stuck on the Philadelphia Eagles roster, where he played 553 offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps that season.

Under a new coaching staff in 2021, Fulgham was waived during final cuts and originally returned to the Eagles’ practice squad until his October 11th release. From there, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos’ practice squad, earning playing time during the Broncos’ final game of the season, when he was on the field for two offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Not only does Fulgham have prior experience with Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers, but he’s coming off of training camp under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Packers’ previous offensive coordinator. This is important to note as Green Bay is light on receiver bodies, particularly in the context of their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Last week, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb were healthy scratches against the San Francisco 49ers while second-round pick Christian Watson, then on the physically unable to perform list, was out due to an injury. It’s still uncertain if Watson will play against the Saints, though, rookie first-round pick Quay Walker got playing against San Francisco. Since the 49ers game, receiver Danny Davis (ankle) has missed practice with an injury and Taylor was released. Depending on how the team views Watson’s game-readiness, the Packers may only have seven receivers, with the addition of Fulgham, available on Friday. View this move similar to the signing of running back Dexter Williams last week, who got Green Bay out of a preseason jam in his second stint under LaFleur.