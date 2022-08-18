Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers’ wide receiver renovation is the story to watch

Change is inevitable in the NFL, but it sure seems like the Packers’ wide receiver room went through an unusual amount of change all at once this offseason.

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are gone. Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure arrived to try and replace them. The result is a work in progress, and how it plays out will be one of the most notable storylines of the 2022 Packers’ season.

The Packers aren’t alone in their wide receiver changes. As you’ll see below, quite a few teams made some big moves at receiver this offseason. It’s representative of what seems to be a bit of a gold rush at receiver: pass catchers are cashing in, and teams are doing what they can to avoid getting left without a top-tier receiver.

Growing pains aside, the Packers seem confident in what they have at receiver. We’ll soon find out whether we should share that confidence.

Watkins is on a redemption tour this year, and getting on the same page as Aaron Rodgers is a good start.

The Packers certainly shook things up at receiver this offseason, but they didn’t bring in a new receiver who’s an obvious candidate for the top job.

The Packers wrapped up their joint practices with the Saints yesterday. Here’s what you need to know.

The Packers’ home preseason game against the Saints is drawing some national attention, especially after Aaron Rodgers’ comments regarding his young receivers this week.

