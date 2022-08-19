Friday Cheese Curds: The Romeo Doubs Show comes to Lambeau Field

The Summer of Romeo Doubs rolls on.

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for tonight’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, all eyes in the Lambeau Field crowd will be on the rookie.

Following a solid debut against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Doubs will look to build on that tonight. Following quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ criticism of the younger wide receivers this week, Doubs should have no problem finding motivation.

His drop against San Francisco last week did lead to one of Jordan Love’s three interceptions so redemption will be on Doubs’ mind. He has otherwise been the highlight of training camp, seemingly making plays in every practice.

As the Packers seek someone to step into Davante Adams’ shoes (an impossible ask for a rookie), Doubs has been the most productive of the younger receivers. Veterans Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins top the depth chart for now but Doubs will continue to make a push for playing time even with growing pains.

Now the Doubs show comes to Green Bay for its premiere engagement. Here’s hoping it’s the first of a long and prosperous run.

