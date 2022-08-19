The last time the Green Bay Packers hosted the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field was way back in 2017. The two NFC teams’ last meeting in Green Bay was a midseason game started by Brett Hundley and Drew Brees, thanks to a collarbone injury to Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the last two regular season meetings of these two teams have taken place in New Orleans (in 2020) and in Jacksonville last year for the season opener, which was moved from the Superdome due to a hurricane.

This year, however, the NFC contenders will face off at Lambeau Field in a preseason tilt that comes after a pair of joint practices in Green Bay earlier this week. Tempers flared just a bit during the joint practices, but in all the two rosters generally kept their cool despite plenty of trash talk flying around.

Tonight, the teams will be able to tackle fully in real game situations as both coaching staffs continue to evaluate their rosters. Join us here at Acme Packing Company for the game this evening and make sure you’re all set up to tune in with our game primer below.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

WHEN?

Friday, August 19, 2022

7:00 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

Local TV Broadcast

Commentators: Kevin Harlan (PBP), John Kuhn (color), Lance Allan (sideline)

Affiliates include:

Milwaukee — NBC 4

Green Bay — NBC 26

Madison — ABC 27

Wausau/Rhinelander — ABC 9

Eau Claire — ABC 18

La Crosse — ABC 19

Other stations across Alaska, Iowa, North/South Dakota, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO

Saints TV Network

Some affiliates include:

New Orleans — FOX 8

Baton Rouge — CBS 9

Memphis, TN — NBC 5

Birmingham, AL — NBC 13

Jackson, MS — NBC 3

National TV Broadcast

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Live Online Streaming

Radio broadcast: Packers.com or NFL+

TV broadcast: NFL+ (7-day free trial available), Packers.com (for in-market fans only)