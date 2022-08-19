Football returns to Lambeau Field tonight for the first time in two weeks! This evening, the Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints in a preseason game, the only home exhibition of the 2022 season for the green and gold.

Lambeau’s first major event came 14 days ago, when the Packers hosted their annual Family Night practice. That came about two weeks after the stadium’s first big event of the summer, an exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Finally we get real American football at Lambeau tonight, even if it is preseason football. In to compete against the Packers are the Saints, who also spent two days working against one another in joint practices this week. While many of the players who participated in those practices will not play tonight — looking at you, Aaron Rodgers, among plenty of others — tonight’s game should still be a great opportunity for members of both rosters to improve their chances of making their respective teams for week one.

Join us throughout the game in the comments and as we follow along with live updates from Packers media.