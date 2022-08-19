The Repack: Looking back at preseason Week 1 and forward to Week 2

Tex and Justis go position-by-position, breaking down the status of the team on the heels of their Week 1 preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers and joint practices with the New Orleans Saints. After touching on the offense, defense and special teams, the crew tells you what they’ll keep their eyes on in Friday’s game.

