Packers begin second round of cuts by releasing OL Ty Clary & OLB Chauncey Manac

The NFL’s second roster cut deadline is coming up on Tuesday, August 23rd, and the Green Bay Packers got a head start on Sunday by releasing a pair of young players. The team is down to 83 players on the roster now following the two releases, and will need to cut three more to reach 80 by Tuesday’s deadline.

The unfortunate pink slip recipients on Sunday were offensive lineman Ty Clary and outside linebacker Chauncey Manac. Both players are rookies who went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Packers before the start of training camp. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first reported the news, doing so before the team’s Sunday practice.

Clary played for the University of Arkansas and was listed as a center on the Packers’ official roster, though he was seeing some snaps at guard as well. He was one of the final players to sign with the team before camp began, joining the Packers’ roster on July 26th, one day before the team’s first official training camp practice.

Manac, however, was part of the team’s initial undrafted free agent class following the 2022 NFL Draft. He tallied 19.5 sacks in four seasons at the University of Louisiana, capping his career with a 10.5-sack season in 2021.

Neither player was a significant factor in either of the Packers’ first two preseason games, however. Clary played a total of seven snaps on offense, one in the first contest and six last Friday against the New Orleans Saints, while Manac was on the field for 17 and 15 snaps in the first and second games, respectively. Both players were well down their respective depth charts and were unlikely to be strong candidates for spots on the practice squad given the other individuals ahead of them.

Look for the team to make at least three other moves in the next 48 hours to get down to Tuesday’s 80-man limit.