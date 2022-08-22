The Green Bay Packers have now closed down their practices to the public as the team enters the last week of training camp. The preseason finale in Kansas City is coming up on Friday evening and with it is the last chance for players on the roster bubble to make their case for a spot on the 53-man roster or, perhaps, the 16-man practice squad.

The returns of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins from the PUP list mean that there are one or two fewer spots to be had on the offensive line. Zach Tom certainly has one of them, but he’s instead fighting for playing time with the likes of Jake Hanson and Royce Newman on the right side of the line.

At safety, the Packers have more questions than answers. Starter Darnell Savage remains out with a hamstring issue, but a new injury to key backup Vernon Scott has the team in a bit of a bind. Look for Innis Gaines to get plenty of reps now that he is back, and it would be no surprise to see the Packers bring in another player at the position for some additional depth before Friday.

Meanwhile, another roster cut deadline looms, as the Packers must get the roster down to 80 on Tuesday afternoon. The roster currently sits at 83, so expect three releases to come down in the next 24 hours.

5 things learned at Packers training camp – Aug. 21 | Packers.com

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson finally got his first team reps and might well play in the Packers' preseason finale on Friday. Bakhtiari's return to practice was a big lift as well, while the team got a little bit of help at safety with Innis Gaines coming back as well.

Packers activate tackle David Bakhtiari from PUP list | Packersnews.com

Bakhtiari discussed his return to the practice field a bit after Sunday's session, saying "hopefully this is it, no more back and forth."

Rookie Romeo Doubs doing enough to force Packers’ hand despite repeated drops - The Athletic ($)

Doubs has had his mistakes, but his moments of brilliance will absolutely force the Packers to put him on the field, especially the way he seems to immediately put up a big play after a drop.

Packers rookie OL Zach Tom is playing like a starter through two preseason games | Packers Wire

How is Tom still not getting significant reps with the starters? He has been rock-solid at right tackle and although the team is still eyeing Elgton Jenkins' return there, Tom has absolutely played like the next-best possible option.

NFL Quarterback Council 2022 - Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more | ESPN

Aaron Rodgers ranks in the top ten in every category except scrambling ability and designed-run ability. That's to be expected from the two-time defending MVP, but it's impressive to see him and Tom Brady still ranking so highly in so many areas at their age.

Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell ranked No. 49 in NFL’s ‘Top 100’ | Packers.com

Campbell makes his first appearance on the list after his All-Pro selection and is the first Packers player to be revealed as the countdown continued on Sunday.

Chipotle's 'water cup' candle pokes fun at lemonade thieves - CNN

The candle, whose name suggests that it would be unscented, actually smells like lemonade, calling out people who "accidentally" fill their free water cup with a not-so-free beverage.