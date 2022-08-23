First round, second round, whatever — the Green Bay Packers drafted Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick, making him their highest-drafted wide receiver since Javon Walker in 2002. #34 was two picks earlier than where they picked Jordy Nelson in 2008, and naturally a high selection (which cost the team its two later second-round picks) will come with high expectations.

Finally, after a slow start to training camp, Watson is starting to get chances to show the ability that made him an early draft selection. Following his return from the PUP list a little over a week ago, he has worked his way into team drills over the past two days of practice, getting work with both the first-string and second-string offense.

That will be a bit of a work in progress for the former North Dakota State star, but he’s starting to make some plays, including a big one late in practice on Monday. He should make his NFL debut in Thursday’s preseason game, giving fans their first chance to see him in action.

Time will tell how long it will be before Watson is a major contributor in the Packers’ offense, but it’s exciting for everyone involved that he is ramping up in plenty of time to be ready to go for week one.

Although the defense was dominating for most of the day on Monday, the offense bounced back with a win in the two-minute drill to finish off practice. The second unit had a win as well, thanks in part to the first big play from Christian Watson in team drills.

Watson will probably play on Thursday night in Kansas City, and it will be interesting to see if any significant starters on offense join him. His results are mixed on Rodgers' early tests, however, and he'll need to more consistently pick up on the QB's signals if he is to make an early impact.

Look for the Packers to give their defensive starters a few snaps on Thursday as well. That news came from Rasul Douglas, who revealed that to be the tentative plan.

Davis has struggled mightily on offense, but that's not really where his value lies for this team, especially when Robert Tonyan returns. Instead, he's doing what he needs to do on special teams to stay in the coaching staff's good graces despite his mistakes.

The second round of cuts will come down today, but the big one is one week from now, when the team must get down to 53. Here's one more idea on what that initial 53 might look like.

