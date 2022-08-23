Packers release former Wisconsin WR Danny Davis

Based on reporting from training camp early in the day, it appeared that the Green Bay Packers would make three transactions on Tuesday to get down to the NFL’s 80-man roster limit. The team sat at 83 players heading into the day, so those three roster spots that the team cleared today were enough to make them compliant. However, the Packers had one more in store as they ended up dipping down to 79 by day’s end.

Earlier on, reports emerged of a trade of Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shortly thereafter, multiple beat writers revealed that the Packers were sending running back Kylin Hill to the reserve/PUP list and waived safety Vernon Scott with an injury designation.

However, when the team announced its transactions later on in the day, there was a second player joining Scott on the waiver wire: wide receiver Danny Davis.

A former Wisconsin Badger like Van Lanen, Davis joined the Packers as part of their initial undrafted free agent class following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was injured after the team’s first preseason game — a contest that saw him catch two passes, including a 33-yard touchdown from Jordan Love. That injury has kept him out of practice for over a week, an unfortunate absence at a time when he desperately needed to impress in order to have a shot at the 53-man roster.

Regardless, Davis faced an uphill battle to make the team out of camp given the numbers at the wide receiver position and the draft picks the Packers have invested there over the past two years. In all likelihood, Davis was competing for a possible practice squad spot, something that may still be available to him when he is fully healthy and ready to resume full activities.

The Packers have six virtual roster locks at the receiver position at this point: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The team appears to have another strong contender for a 7th spot in Juwann Winfree, with 7th-round rookie Samori Toure still having an outside shot at making the team.