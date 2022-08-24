Wednesday Cheese Curds: Roster battles aplenty ahead of preseason finale for the Packers

After tomorrow night, the games start to count.

The Green Bay Packers are in final preparations for the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow and while fans are eager to get this one over with, this game has huge ramifications for the roster.

The Packers will need to make around 27 more cuts to get to the initial 53-man roster for the regular season and tomorrow’s contest will all but settle the roster battles still taking place. It also gives players like Jordan Love another chance to get precious reps before he is relegated to the bench behind Aaron Rodgers.

In the game of football, final impressions can go just as far or perhaps further than first impressions. A good game against Kansas City will show coaches how a player has grown and that could be enough to earn a roster spot.

For the Packers, the depth chart at running back will need to be settled with Kylin Hill officially out for the first four regular season games. Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson have both had good preseasons and this is the final chance for one of them to earn the third running back spot.

Defensively, the battle for the third safety position is going to be wide open after Vernon Scott was waived on an injury settlement. Micah Abernathy’s performance against the New Orleans Saints suddenly put him on the radar for a roster spot and an encore could seal the deal.

Players on the bubble can earn their jobs by performing on special teams and as we know, there’s nowhere to go but up for Green Bay in this regard.

There is a lot on the line tomorrow night.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur won’t play Aaron Rodgers, most of his starters in final preseason game–PackersNews.com

The smart call. It also gives Love more development with additional in-game reps with the starting offensive line.

1 player at each Packers position group to watch in preseason finale–Packers Wire

Tyler Davis, once hyped up as a secret weapon at tight end, will get one more chance to redeem himself though coaches remain solidly in his corner (publicly at least).

Danny Etling has enjoyed every bit of his remarkable ride to Green Bay--Packers.com

Rodgers hyping up Danny Etling on the broadcast as Etling broke his touchdown run is probably going to go down as the highlight of the preseason.

Wyatt Gets Encouragement From Lunch Buddy Rodgers–Packer Central

Rodgers’ leadership envelops the entire team, not just the offense. Devonte Wyatt would be wise to also look at Rashan Gary who was drafted higher and took time to emerge.

Close to a decade after a catfishing incident, former NFL player Manti Te’o opens up–NPR

I owe Manti Te’o an apology, as do so many other people. The toll that incident took on him is sad and he was the victim in all this.