On Thursday evening, the Green Bay Packers bring their 2022 preseason to a close with their third and final exhibition game. As has been the case many times in the past decade, the Packers finish off the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team with whom the Packers are fairly familiar, with the two teams having played regular season games against one another twice in the last three years.

The Packers and Chiefs saw a few players switch rosters this offseason. Heading from Green Bay to Kansas City was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March. In the other direction, the Packers signed defensive lineman Jarran Reed to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million after he spent one season with the Chiefs.

For the Packers, tonight’s main storyline will be the efforts by players on the roster bubble to state their final significant case for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad. The team will keep most of its veteran starters out once again, meaning that Jordan Love will start at quarterback and the team will wait to unveil its exciting defense until week one in Minnesota.

At wide receiver, however, the anticipated debut of Christian Watson should take place this evening, and he will likely line up with fellow rookie Romeo Doubs in this game. Watson finally began practicing in team drills earlier this week and has seemed impressive early on, so he and Doubs should push each other to earn playing time behind the Packers’ veteran wideouts.

In good news for viewers outside of the Packers’ local TV broadcast area, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on NFL Network so it will be available to a nationwide audience. If you do not have a cable subscription or prefer streaming, however, there are options for you as well; scroll down for our game primer with all of the details.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

WHEN?

Thursday, August 25, 2022

7:00 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

HOW?

Local TV Broadcast

Packers TV Network

Affiliates include:

Milwaukee — NBC 4

Green Bay — NBC 26

Madison — ABC 27

Wausau/Rhinelander — ABC 9

Eau Claire — ABC 18

La Crosse — ABC 19

Other stations across Alaska, Iowa, North/South Dakota, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO

National TV Broadcast

NFL Network

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Live Online Streaming

Radio broadcast: Packers.com or NFL+

TV broadcast: NFL+ (7-day free trial available)