Packers vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 3: Live game updates & discussion

Last year, Jordan Love made his first NFL start for the Green Bay Packers, doing so at Arrowhead Stadium in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Love was filling in for Aaron Rodgers, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus a few days before.

Love’s performance was less than impressive, but the Packers’ defense held Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense to just 13 points. Unfortunately, that was enough to hold off Love and company, who put up a single touchdown in a 13-7 defeat.

This week, Love returns to Arrowhead for his third straight start in the 2022 preseason. While the game has far less meaning for the Packers — and even for Love himself — this will still be a good opportunity to show how far he has come since that ugly Sunday afternoon last November.

The Packers will not play most of their veteran starters tonight, in keeping with head coach Matt LaFleur’s philosophy throughout his tenure. Rodgers will go without a single preseason snap once again before the team makes its regular season debut in Minnesota two weeks from Sunday. Instead, all eyes will be on the players fighting for roster spots, as the playing time will be divided up among young players and backups trying to make the 53 or to at least earn an invitation back onto the practice squad.

