Friday Cheese Curds: Jordan Love wraps up his audition

The 2022 preseason was going to be vital towards the evaluation of Jordan Love as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback of the future.

With the preseason now complete, where does Love stand?

In terms of year over year growth, it’s pretty much settled fact that Love is indeed an improved player from a year ago. He looks much more decisive and he is “letting it rip” as head coach Matt LaFleur has been imploring him to do. He’s shown a much stronger grip on the offense and has shown the arm talent to make some impressive throws.

That said, there is still plenty for him to work on and last night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs showed one area he has to get better in: his decision making. Love himself admitted after the game that on that interception he should have gone for a shorter pass to keep the sticks moving instead of the home run.

As long as he is aware of it, he can grow from it. Assuming Rodgers plays all 17 games this season, the Packers now will need to go off Love’s preseason film to determine if he is worthy of the fifth-year option they need to decide on exercising on him. The decision must be made by May so there are no more exhibition games left to evaluate him in.

The arrow is pointing in the right direction, but is it pointing far enough forward to warrant the Packers handing him the reigns when the time comes?

We will have to wait and see.

Jordan Love, again, shows signs of mastering Packers’ offense despite pedestrian numbers—PackersNews.com

Love’s tendency to show great disparity between his film and box score is one of the biggest takeaways of his preseason. He has looked much better than the numbers indicate including some plays called back on penalties.

Game notes: Quay Walker feels ready for the regular season—Packers.com

Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell give the Packers a legitimate duo threat at inside linebacker, a borderline blasphemous proposition for a team that has long been thin at the position.

Packers face tough decision with WR Samori Toure—Packers Wire

The final wide receiver roster spot is likely to come down to either Samori Toure or Juwan Winfrey. If I’m Brian Gutekunst, I take Toure’s much higher ceiling. Winfree has looked good and knows the offense but at WR6 (or lower), take the potential.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday’s games—NFL.com

The Packers face a similar conundrum at the third running back spot despite buzz they could go with just two. Tyler Goodson’s touchdown run should have given him a leg up on Patrick Taylor and I don’t see Goodson clearing waivers so Green Bay can sneak him on to the practice squad.

