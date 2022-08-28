Packers release LB Ty Summers ahead of Tuesday's roster cut deadline

For much of the 2022 preseason, the writing was on the wall for Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers. Once a key backup and core special teams player, Summers has found himself well down the depth chart this summer, and he is now finding himself looking for a job.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky first reported Summers’ release and head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the report in his Sunday press conference. LaFleur said that the team will not make any other cuts before the NFL's deadline for teams to reach a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Summers was originally a seventh round draft pick by the Packers in 2019 and has spent the past three seasons on the active roster. He started one game, that coming in 2020, and missed only three games in his career, all last season.

LaFleur said that the Packers' decision to release Summers today is intended to give him a chance to catch on with another team before Tuesday's flurry of cuts takes place. However, Summers is not a vested veteran and is subject to waivers, and ESPN's Field Yates reports that all players released after Friday will be subject to the same waiver claim timeline, with waivers clearing on Wednesday at 12 noon eastern. In that case, cutting Summers early may simply give other teams advance notice of his availability to make the possibility of a waiver claim more likely.

Summers leaves the Packers after recording a total of 52 tackles, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery in a total of 46 regular season games, as well as five total tackles in four postseason contests.