 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Repack: One last look at the Packers’ roster before cutdowns

Tyler Goodson or Patrick Taylor?

By justis.mosqueda
/ new
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Packers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tex and Justis hit on the roster one final time before teams get shaved down to 53 players on Tuesday. A couple of key changes to the team, including the health of their safeties and Elgton Jenkins missing practice, impact what the team can do moving forward. The duo goes position-by-position through the offense, defense and special teams and touches on the roles players could play for the team throughout the season.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...