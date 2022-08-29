The Repack: One last look at the Packers’ roster before cutdowns

Tex and Justis hit on the roster one final time before teams get shaved down to 53 players on Tuesday. A couple of key changes to the team, including the health of their safeties and Elgton Jenkins missing practice, impact what the team can do moving forward. The duo goes position-by-position through the offense, defense and special teams and touches on the roles players could play for the team throughout the season.

