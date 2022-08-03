The Green Bay Packers finally began putting the pads on over the last two days of practice, culminating in their first full-pads practice on Tuesday. As they did so, one of the team’s most impressive rookies (in early practice action) proved that the transition from shorts was no trouble at all.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs continues to impress, and the hype is now at truly impressive levels for the fourth-round rookie. Another set of fantastic catches on Tuesday showed that he isn’t having any issues adjusting to pads, and now the big question is if he can sustain that level of play when the preseason begins.

First, however, comes Family Night this Friday, the annual event that serves as Lambeau Field’s unofficial season opener. There are some changes around the stadium this year, so be sure to familiarize yourself with them in advance if you’re planning on going to this year’s edition.

On to the news!

5 things learned at Packers training camp – Aug. 2 | Packers.com

Amari Rodgers feels better at a lighter weight (down to 202 pounds from 218 last year), and he's feeling much better about his mental preparation as well. Meanwhile, Zach Tom held up well in his first significant action at right tackle and in one-on-ones with veteran Preston Smith.

Jordan Love: Packers rookie Romeo Doubs making tough catches ‘look easy’ | Packers Wire

The love for Romeo keeps flowing, as he made another handful of highlight-reel catches on Tuesday. He clearly looks like he'll be the Packers' WR4 (at worst) to start the season, and it will be fun to see if he can sustain these big plays when preseason action begins next Friday.

Packers Family Night practice at Lambeau Field: What to know if you go | Green Bay Press-Gazette

But before the preseason starts, Family Night is coming up as the team heads inside Lambeau Field this coming Friday night. If you're going, this is a good primer on what to expect from ticket, parking, and carry-in policies.

Packers great LeRoy Butler, a 2022 HOF inductee, redefined the safety position - The Athletic ($)

Butler's play under DC Fritz Shurmur was revolutionary, and many of the do-it-all safeties who came after owe their roles to the man headed into Canton this weekend.

NFL strips Miami Dolphins of 2023 first-round pick, fines Stephen Ross $1.5M for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton | ESPN

Fun! The Dolphins will also forfeit a third-round pick in 2024, but Brady himself is not facing any punishment (naturally).

USDA Will No Longer Allow Salmonella in Breaded, Stuffed Chicken - Consumer Reports

