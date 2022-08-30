Packers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: Following Green Bay’s moves to get to 53

The fateful day for hundreds of NFL players has arrived — it’s roster cut day around the league. Each NFL team must trim their rosters down from a maximum of 80 players to 53 by 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, sending several hundred players onto the waiver wire.

For the Green Bay Packers, there are 25 cuts to go as the team sits at 78 players on Tuesday morning. The team has one possible move to place a player on the reserve/PUP list — kicker Mason Crosby is the only player still on the active/PUP list, while running back Kylin Hill has already been moved to the reserve list. If Crosby does go to reserve/PUP, he would be shut down for the first four weeks of the regular season; otherwise, the team will need to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Packers typically do not publish their cuts until the last possible moment, but expect news of many of the released players to trickle out through media reports over the course of the day. We will keep this page updated as the day goes along with all of these reports.

Non-vested players (with less than four years of experience) who are released today or who were waived over the weekend will be subject to waivers, which will process at 12 Noon Eastern on Wednesday. Any player who clears waivers will then be eligible to sign on any team’s practice squad, and most teams tend to fill those squads with players who spent time in their own training camps. Look for the Packers and most other teams to begin filling those squads after 1:00 PM Wednesday.

Keep it here for all the news out of Green Bay during Tuesday’s roster cuts and come back after the deadline to see the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.

Released

DL Akial Byers

TE Sal Cannella

S Da'Vante Cross

CB Kabion Ento

TE Akize Mack

RB Dexter Williams

Bubble Players Safe on the 53