Tuesday Cheese Curds: Cutdown day arrives

Cutdown day is like the anti-draft. WhileNFL Draft weekend is highlighted by dreams coming through and players finally getting their chance to make it in the NFL, today’s roster reduction puts an end to a lot of those dreams, or at least puts a big crimp in the process.

Nobody thinks it’ll happen to them, but you’re far more likely to end up a victim of a roster reduction than rising to superstardom. It’s the harsh reality of this game we follow: hopes and dreams getting crushed and lives getting uprooted by waiver claims and trades are all just landmarks on the road to another NFL season.

I don’t think that means we’ve got to go out of our way to feel bad for anyone who ends up on the outside looking in on days like today. Everybody knows the deal going in, even if they don’t seriously believe the Turk will come their way. But I do think it’s worth remembering the hundreds and hundreds of human lives today affects, both on the field and off it. It’s the price of doing business, sure, but don’t forget about the people who pay it.

All that’s left to do is wait for the players waiting to find out their roster fate.

If you’re a bubble player, ending up on the bottom half of this list probably isn’t a good thing.

On the one hand, good! On the other hand, what else do we expect them to say? “Yeah, if Rodgers goes down for even a series we’re basically doomed” isn’t something Matt LaFleur is going to announce at a press conference.

No position has ben hit harder than safety this preseason, but things are getting better.

Things are getting weird at quarterback in San Francisco.

Li Zhihao has identified his life’s passion, and that passion is Rubik’s cubes. He now holds five records for various methods of solving the cubes.