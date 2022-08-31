Wednesday Cheese Curds: Two running backs, defensive line among surprises as Packers finalize their roster

The roster is set (mostly) and the games can begin.

The Green Bay Packers got down to the 53-man roster limit per league mandate yesterday and as is tradition there were some surprising decisions made.

Most notable is the decision to keep only two running backs on the active roster. Obviously Kylin Hill will be back at some point but he’s still out for at least the first four games of the season so it was thought the Packers would keep either Patrick Taylor or Tyler Goodson.

Instead Green Bay released both and likely are hoping at least one will clear waivers so they can be added to the practice squad. Choosing Goodson or Taylor was a hot topic of debate on social media among Packers fans but the team ultimately settled on neither. It’s a safe bet one will end up on the practice squad although we won’t know that for certain until this afternoon.

The other surprise on the initial roster is the defensive line which was among the deepest of positions during training camp and the preseason. The release of Jack Heflin caught many off guard after his strong preseason should have earned him a spot on the active roster. Same with Chris Slayton, who showed some flashes.

Instead both were released and the Packers went with Jonathan Ford as the sixth defensive lineman. He was PFF’s lowest graded member of the Green Bay defense during the preseason but the Packers chose size as Ford weighs 338, 30 lbs more than Heflin and Slayton.

The roster of course will continue to be tweaked ahead of Week 1 but we now know the majority of the 2022 Packers.

Now all that’s left to do is go win a Super Bowl.

5 takeaways from Packers’ roster decisions—Packers.com

The Packers must feel pretty good about Mason Crosby’s availability after activating him off the PUP list and waiving Ramiz Ahmed. They’ll likely try and put Ahmed on the practice squad but Crosby’s 242-game starting streak looks like it will continue.

8 takeaways from Packers’ initial 53-man roster—Packers Wire

It’s become clear under Brian Gutekunst that if the Packers draft you in the late rounds, your roster spot is almost a lock. The Packers chose to keep all their seventh round picks around on the active roster. This was very evident in keeping Ford over Heflin.

Here is our projected Green Bay Packers depth chart for their initial 53-man roster for 2022–PackersNews.com

The depth chart along the offensive line will be in continuous flux as David Bakhtiari prepares to return but a Nijman-Runyan-Myers-Newman-Jenkins Week 1 line isn’t a bad thing to go into battle with.

Why Green Bay Packers believe Jordan Love is ready to ‘win a game’ if he has to fill in for Aaron Rodgers—ESPN.com

Jordan Love showed enough growth that he is now a decent QB2 and could probably competently fill in for Aaron Rodgers short-term but it’s whether or not he can be the future QB1 that is still up in the air.

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan—UPI

Dollar General’s new slogan should be “Save some doe!”