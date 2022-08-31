Packers Practice Squad 2022: Tracking the signings to the 16-man squad

Now that the NFL’s roster cut deadline has come and gone, it’s about time for teams across the league to begin assembling their practice squads. This year, each team can again carry 16 players on the practice squad and each player is eligible to be elevated to a gameday roster for three games before requiring a permanent promotion to the 53-man roster.

Players added to practice squads must be free agents, meaning they will have cleared waivers after Tuesday’s final cuts. The waiver deadline was 12 Noon on Wednesday, so any player who was released on Tuesday and not claimed on Wednesday is eligible to sign on any team’s squad.

For the Packers — and most teams, really — many of the players added to the practice squad will come from the team’s own list of roster cuts. Expect Green Bay to fill most of their 16 slots with players whom they released on Tuesday.

Keep it here as we follow along with all of the reported signings throughout the afternoon and the coming days.

Reported Practice Squad Signings