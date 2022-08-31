Green Bay Packers waive S Micah Abernathy

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed in his press conference today that safety Micah Abernathy is going to be placed on waivers to make room for the signing of safety Rudy Ford, who was picked up by the team on Wednesday. Ford is expected to be an immediate impact on special teams for the Packers.

Abernathy originally signed with Green Bay in early August after a cluster of injuries demanded that the team added depth to the position. In total, injuries to Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis and Innis Gaines pushed Abernathy into extended playing time over the last two preseason games of the summer, where he was able to showcase his skills. Beyond defense, where he played a team-leading 25 snaps in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Abernathy also played several special teams roles, including both gunner and personal protector on punt team.

For whatever reason, the team is electing to let Abernathy walk instead of rookie seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter, who did not have a great summer. All 11 of Green Bay’s draft picks, including their four seventh-round selections, were able to make the cut for their 53-man roster.

Gutekunst stated that he hopes that Abernathy can return to the Packers as a practice squad player if no team puts in a waiver claim for him over the next 24 hours. He also said that he hopes that receiver Juwann Winfree and kicker Ramiz Ahmed also sign with Green Bay’s practice squad today.

As of now, the only signings to the practice squad that the Packers have made are quarterback Danny Etling, receiver Travis Fulgham, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, cornerback Rico Gafford and defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton. All six of those players were let go by the team yesterday and passed through waivers. That leaves 10 spots remaining on their practice squad at the time of this post.