Thursday Cheese Curds: Jordan Love making progress in year 3

Jordan Love is the most polarizing player on the 2022 Packers. It’s a familiar position, given he occupied a similar role in 2021 and 2020.

The most infamous first-round pick of Brian Gutekunst’s tenure as general manager, Love enters his third season a work in progress, again a familiar position. That’s not a surprise to the Packers; they’ve described him in those terms since day one and haven’t been shy about hedging his progress, such as it is, with phrases like “a long way to go.”

Next week we’ll get our first glimpse of Love in his third year as an NFL quarterback, an opportunity to judge for ourselves just how long he may still have to go. The praise he’s received from head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Tom Clements this summer is noteworthy, but, as always, until he can showcase some of those hard-earned practice lessons on a game field, questions are going to remain.

Success as a quarterback starts with your feet, and Tom Clements has helped Love shore up that part of his game.

Among the noteworthy takeaways here: Aaron Rodgers has no concerns about Christian Watson’s absence.

Rodgers has plenty of praise for Romeo Doubs, too, who has turned heads every day of camp so far.

A truly deep dive on what goes into a particular play call from an analytics perspective.

