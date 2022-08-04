 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Breaking down training camp and the roster bubble with Andy Herman

Herman brings his boots on the ground information to guide us through the roster.

By justis.mosqueda
NFL: Green Bay Packers Training Camp Green Bay Press Gazette-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Herman of the Pack A Day Podcast was kind enough to join Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda this week to discuss what he’s seen through a week of training camp practices in Green Bay. As they go through position-by-position breakdowns, the duo forecasts who is on the roster bubble, who is considered a roster lock and who has surprised this summer.

