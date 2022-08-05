It’s finally time for LeRoy Butler to get his long-awaited bust on the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday, Butler will formally be enshrined into the Hall, the latest member of the Green Bay Packers organization to earn the sport’s highest individual honor.

It has been a long road for Butler to get here, and he has seen too many players at his position enshrined ahead of him over the past few years. But all that will be forgotten on Saturday, when Butler leads off this year’s enshrinement ceremony. The ceremony itself is scheduled to begin at 12 noon Eastern Time and will be televised live on ESPN.

Before that, however, the current members of the Packers get their first experience of the 2022 football season at Lambeau Field this evening at Family Night. Click here for details on how to watch if you can’t attend (with apologies to those of us who live outside of Wisconsin and the broader Packers TV Network broadcast area).

How Green Bay Packers LeRoy Butler found out he was in Hall of Fame | Packersnews.com

There are several fun videos posted here of a Zoom session between Butler and beat writer Tom Silverstein talking about his impending induction in Canton.

What's behind the number? 15 rookies explain why they chose their NFL uniform number | ESPN

Christian Watson's reason for picking number 9? Well, he was initially assigned 82 before asking what else was available, and 9 was just about the only number that was plausible in the single-digits or teens.

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur thrilled with A.J. Dillon’s development in passing game | Packers Wire

Dillon was much higher in receiving efficiency last season than Aaron Jones, ranking 6th among running backs compared to Jones' 16th-place mark. He also had more explosive plays through the air (three catches of 20-plus yards) than on the ground (just two carries over 20).

Rasul Douglas Appreciates Aaron Rodgers’ Charles Woodson Comparison - Sports Illustrated

Aaron Rodgers’ Charles Woodson-Rasul Douglas comparison sounded like lunacy. Then again, there are some similarities between the legendary cornerback and the cornerback who had a legendary season.

From Wes Welker to supersized: Inside the NFL’s slot receiver evolution - The Athletic ($)

Allen Lazard gets a shout-out here as Robert Mays looks at the changes in slot receivers over the years, with bigger players who are capable as blockers becoming more of the norm instead of the smaller, quicker guys before them.

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars | NFL.com

Nothing about the results of the game itself last night really matters -- what's important is that football is back!

Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says | WAFB-9

Oh come on. Whomst among us hasn't gone out fishing for sharks while high on meth?