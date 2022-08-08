Green Bay Packers will start QB Jordan Love against the San Francisco 49ers

In a pre-practice press conference on Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that quarterback Jordan Love will start against the San Francisco 49ers in the team’s preseason opener. It has yet to be determined if starting quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will play in the preseason, which both LaFleur and Rodgers have both mentioned to the media during training camp.

Last preseason, Love went 24-of-35 for 271 yards, one touchdown and one interception over two contests. He did not play in the preseason in his rookie season of 2020 as there was no preseason due to Covid restrictions. In the 2021 regular season, Love went 36-of-62 for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions over six games of action, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Rodgers out against San Francisco, the team’s only other quarterback besides Love will be Danny Etling, who signed a reserve-futures contract with the team after spending 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, Denver Broncos, Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Etling’s last preseason passing action came in 2019. Overall, he has gone 37-of-69 for 371 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions over four career preseason games. Etling has split time at both quarterback and receiver during his time in the league.

Currently, the Packers are set as one-point underdogs (-105 moneyline) against the 49ers in a game that has a projected point total of 33 on DraftKings Sportsbook.