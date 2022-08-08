Green Bay Packers to workout RB Dexter Williams

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network broke the news on Monday that the Green Bay Packers will be working out running back Dexter Williams in the near future. Wilson added that the Jacksonville Jaguars worked Williams yesterday, along with two other running backs. The Jaguars elected to sign running back Matt Colburn over Williams and Scottie Phillips, the other back they brought in.

If the name Dexter Williams rings a bell for Green Bay fans, there’s a good reason. The Notre Dame product was one of the Packers’ sixth-round selections in the 2019 draft. Williams bounced on and off the practice squad in his two seasons with the Packers before eventually signing with the New York Giants after final cuts in 2021.

Since leaving Green Bay, Williams spent time with the practice squads of the Giants, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before seeing playing time with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. Williams did not record a single regular season carry for the Stars but posted 29 rushing yards (eight carries) and 73 receiving yards (four receptions) during the team’s championship loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the postseason.

Green Bay’s running back situation is prickly at the moment, as the team is stuck between looking out for their regular season health and the squad having a game on the schedule for Friday. It’s not expected that Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will suit up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason, leaving the team with just Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and BJ Baylor at running back, as Kylin Hill (knee) is still on the physically unable to perform list.

Even then, Taylor just returned to practice recently from injury. If Taylor can’t be cleared for a game by Thursday, when the Packers will be traveling to California, then that would leave the team with just two undrafted rookies to handle the load of a 60-minute game.

It makes sense why Williams, who is in football shape coming off of his USFL stint and has experience in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, would be a call the franchise would make to be a bridge back for the preseason. If Williams can add more film to his resume, even better.

Over seven regular season games with the Packers, Williams recorded seven carries for 19 yards and no reception, his only stats in the NFL to date.