Packers workout 5 running backs ahead of preseason opener versus San Francisco 49ers

Field Yates of ESPN broke the news on Tuesday that the Green Bay Packers recently worked out five running backs: Dexter Williams, Kalen Ballage, Jaylen Samuels, Stevie Scott and Calvin Turner. Williams, a former Packers draft pick, and his workout were previously reported yesterday by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Kalen Ballage has an amazing #RAS profile despite split agi and explosion drills. @PFF says he's never broken more than 16 tackles a season, however, and even might make a better receiver than runner. pic.twitter.com/fa11vnKV6r — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2018

Ballage was a 2018 fourth-round pick who spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded 213 carries for 665 yards and seven touchdowns and 54 receptions for 293 yards during the NFL regular season.

Jaylen Samuels has done well at the Combine for his #RAS so far, decent scores at TE, FB, and RB. pic.twitter.com/XhzPLPk0GB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2018

Samuels, a hybrid running back-fullback, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May. The 2018 fifth-round pick has 136 carries (468 yards, one touchdown) and 85 receptions (564 yards, four touchdowns) under his belt at the professional level. Along with the Cardinals, he had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

Stevie Scott is a RB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 4.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 790 out of 1476 RB from 1987 to 2021.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/JmylUFjyQr #RAS pic.twitter.com/c7JAVPSGfJ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2021

In 2021, Scott went undrafted after leaving the University of Indiana, finding his footing in the USFL — like Williams. With the Michigan Panthers, Scott rushed the ball 99 times for 310 yards and three touchdowns, adding to his nine receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

...I'm a Calvin Turner Jr guy now.



The question is, which former QB (Turner was QB at Jacksonville University before transferring) is the most appropriate comp/style? Randall Cobb? Hines Ward? Josh Cribbs? Jerrick McKinnon? pic.twitter.com/UGLMepXdqx — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) May 23, 2021

Turner is a bit of an unknown with an incredible journey. Turner’s college football path started at Jacksonville, where he arrived as a defensive back before transitioning to play option quarterback. When the Jacksonville football program folded, he transferred to Hawaii, where he played both quarterback and running back for the Warriors. As an undrafted free agent in the 2022 draft class, he had rookie minicamp invites with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay is searching for running back options as it is unlikely that Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon suit up for against the San Francisco 49ers in the team’s preseason opener. With Patrick Taylor’s status uncertain, due to him returning to practice this week from a groin injury, the team may only have two backs on their roster who will play against the 49ers: undrafted rookies Tyler Goodson and BJ Baylor.

The Packers will have their final practice on Wednesday before taking the trip to Santa Clara on Thursday. If there is a move to be made, expect it to happen fairly quickly. Currently, Green Bay’s roster is at 90 players, meaning that they’ll need to release a player if they choose to sign a back.