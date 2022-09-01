College football has officially arrived. With the NFL going to three preseason games, the Thursday before Labor Day weekend is free for the NCAA to schedule games, and this year a few schools and conferences are starting off their season a day or two earlier than in seasons past.

Perhaps no conference is embracing these early weeknight games quite like the Big Ten, however, which has a pair of conference games before Saturday even arrives. One such game kicks off on Thursday evening, with Penn State visiting Purdue, and on Friday the Indiana Hoosiers will play host to Illinois.

These are the only Power-5 conference games set to kick off before the first real Saturday of the season, which traditionally ends up holding a handful of big non-conference matchups. Indeed, Saturday’s schedule has a top-five matchup as well as another game between two teams in the top 11.

But those games can wait for another day or two. Instead, we’ll focus on these Big Ten games and a couple other contests that will be on the primary sports networks. That Penn State-Purdue game has a fun bit of trivia associated with it as well:

A friendly reminder that tonight's Penn State-Purdue tilt is the Big Ten game FOX got in the ESPN trade for Joe Buck.



Wonder if he'll be watching. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 1, 2022

Sounds like a fair trade, no?

Here are the schedules for Thursday and Friday and join us here in the comments throughout both days of games.

CFB Week 1 Thursday Schedule ﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE ﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE West Virginia #17 Pittsburgh 7:00 PM ESPN Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA Central Michigan #12 Oklahoma State 7:00 PM FOX Sports 1 Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK VMI #22 Wake Forest 7:30 PM ACC Network Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC Penn State Purdue 8:00 PM FOX Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN Louisiana Tech Missouri 8:00 PM ESPNU Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO New Mexico State Minnesota 9:00 PM BTN Huntington Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN Cal Poly Fresno State 10:30 PM FOX Sports 1 Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA