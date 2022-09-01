College football has officially arrived. With the NFL going to three preseason games, the Thursday before Labor Day weekend is free for the NCAA to schedule games, and this year a few schools and conferences are starting off their season a day or two earlier than in seasons past.
Perhaps no conference is embracing these early weeknight games quite like the Big Ten, however, which has a pair of conference games before Saturday even arrives. One such game kicks off on Thursday evening, with Penn State visiting Purdue, and on Friday the Indiana Hoosiers will play host to Illinois.
These are the only Power-5 conference games set to kick off before the first real Saturday of the season, which traditionally ends up holding a handful of big non-conference matchups. Indeed, Saturday’s schedule has a top-five matchup as well as another game between two teams in the top 11.
But those games can wait for another day or two. Instead, we’ll focus on these Big Ten games and a couple other contests that will be on the primary sports networks. That Penn State-Purdue game has a fun bit of trivia associated with it as well:
A friendly reminder that tonight's Penn State-Purdue tilt is the Big Ten game FOX got in the ESPN trade for Joe Buck.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 1, 2022
Wonder if he'll be watching.
Sounds like a fair trade, no?
Here are the schedules for Thursday and Friday and join us here in the comments throughout both days of games.
CFB Week 1 Thursday Schedule
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|KICKOFF TIME (ET)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|KICKOFF TIME (ET)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|West Virginia
|#17 Pittsburgh
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Acrisure Stadium
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Central Michigan
|#12 Oklahoma State
|7:00 PM
|FOX Sports 1
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|Stillwater, OK
|VMI
|#22 Wake Forest
|7:30 PM
|ACC Network
|Truist Field
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Penn State
|Purdue
|8:00 PM
|FOX
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|West Lafayette, IN
|Louisiana Tech
|Missouri
|8:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Memorial Stadium
|Columbia, MO
|New Mexico State
|Minnesota
|9:00 PM
|BTN
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Cal Poly
|Fresno State
|10:30 PM
|FOX Sports 1
|Bulldog Stadium
|Fresno, CA
CFB Week 1 Friday Schedule
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|KICKOFF TIME (ET)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|VISITING TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|KICKOFF TIME (ET)
|TV NETWORK
|STADIUM
|CITY, STATE
|Western Michigan
|#15 Michigan State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Spartan Stadium
|East Lansing, MI
|Virginia Tech
|Old Dominion
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU
|S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Norfolk, VA
|Temple
|Duke
|7:30 PM
|ACC Network
|Wallace Wade Stadium
|Durham, NC
|Illinois
|Indiana
|8:00 PM
|FOX Sports 1
|Memorial Stadium
|Bloomington, IN
|TCU
|Colorado
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Folsom Field
|Boulder, CO
