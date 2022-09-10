College Football Week 2 Schedule: Big games include Kentucky-Florida, Baylor-BYU

While we as Green Bay Packers fans wait one more day until the team’s season opener, at least there is football on to keep us entertained until then. College football’s second full week kicks off today, and there are a handful of intriguing games taking place to occupy our attention through Saturday.

Three contests between ranked teams are on the docket, one coming in a conference matchup in the SEC East. That game pits the Kentucky Wildcats against the Florida Gators, who will square off in the early evening time slot at 7 PM Eastern. The other two such games are non-conference matchups, one coming in the afternoon between Tennessee and Pittsburgh before Baylor meets BYU late in the evening.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin fans can see the team host a power-five school in Washington State, with that game kicking off at Camp Randall Stadium at 2:30 Central.

A final interesting note is that Alabama faces one of its first true road non-conference games in recent memory as they travel West to play the Texas Longhorns. This tweet sums up the Nick Saban era pretty well in this area:

Amazingly, Nick Saban has never lost a non-conference road game in his 15 years at Alabama. If Bama wins at Texas this season, he will move to an INCREDIBLE 3-0! — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) August 23, 2022

Here’s the full schedule for Saturday’s games - join us in the comments and enjoy!