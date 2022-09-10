 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 2 Schedule: Big games include Kentucky-Florida, Baylor-BYU

The SEC East has a prominent game today while a few more big non-conference contests are worth watching.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Florida v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While we as Green Bay Packers fans wait one more day until the team’s season opener, at least there is football on to keep us entertained until then. College football’s second full week kicks off today, and there are a handful of intriguing games taking place to occupy our attention through Saturday.

Three contests between ranked teams are on the docket, one coming in a conference matchup in the SEC East. That game pits the Kentucky Wildcats against the Florida Gators, who will square off in the early evening time slot at 7 PM Eastern. The other two such games are non-conference matchups, one coming in the afternoon between Tennessee and Pittsburgh before Baylor meets BYU late in the evening.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin fans can see the team host a power-five school in Washington State, with that game kicking off at Camp Randall Stadium at 2:30 Central.

A final interesting note is that Alabama faces one of its first true road non-conference games in recent memory as they travel West to play the Texas Longhorns. This tweet sums up the Nick Saban era pretty well in this area:

Here’s the full schedule for Saturday’s games - join us in the comments and enjoy!

CFB Week 2 Schedule

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Ohio Penn State 12:00 PM ABC Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
#1 Alabama Texas 12:00 PM FOX DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
South Carolina #16 Arkansas 12:00 PM ESPN Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
Missouri Kansas State 12:00 PM ESPN2 Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, KS
Duke Northwestern 12:00 PM FOX Sports 1 Ryan Field Evanston, IL
#23 Wake Forest Vanderbilt 12:00 PM SEC Network FirstBank Stadium Nashville, TN
Arkansas State #3 Ohio State 12:00 PM BTN Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Southern Utah #13 Utah 1:30 PM Pac-12 Network Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Marshall #8 Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
#24 Tennessee #17 Pittsburgh 3:30 PM ABC Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Washington State #19 Wisconsin 3:30 PM FOX Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
Appalachian State #9 Texas A&M 3:30 PM ESPN2 Kyle Field College Station, TX
Furman #5 Clemson 3:30 PM ACC Network Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
#25 Houston Texas Tech 4:00 PM FOX Sports 1 Jones-AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
Samford #2 Georgia 4:00 PM SEC Network Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
Iowa State Iowa 4:00 PM BTN Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
Akron #14 Michigan State 4:00 PM BTN Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
#20 Kentucky #12 Florida 7:00 PM ESPN Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
Central Arkansas #22 Ole Miss 7:00 PM ESPN+ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
Kent State #7 Oklahoma 7:00 PM ESPN+ Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
#10 USC Stanford 7:30 PM ABC Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
Arizona State #11 Oklahoma State 7:30 PM ESPN2 Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
Georgia Southern Nebraska 7:30 PM FOX Sports 1 Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE
Hawaii #4 Michigan 8:00 PM BTN Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
#9 Baylor #21 BYU 10:15 PM ESPN LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT

