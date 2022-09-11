NFL Week 1 Sunday Schedule: 2022 season finally gets underway for 28 teams

NFL Sundays have finally arrived once again! Today marks the start of the 2022 season for most of the league’s teams, with 28 franchises in action today.

The Green Bay Packers start it up in the afternoon time slot, visiting the Minnesota Vikings in one of this week’s premier matchups. That game will be available across most of the country along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, who make up the other national doubleheader game in the later time slot.

For one of the other teams in the division, the season gets underway in sloppy weather conditions. The Chicago Bears are hosting the San Francisco 49ers today amid a massive rainstorm and flash flood warning in the city. That game’s progress should be fascinating to watch as Trey Lance takes over the starting reins for the 49ers.

Finally, Sunday Night Football should get underway with an intriguing game as well, as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams have some major injury-related questions on their offense; Dallas has left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver Michael Gallup out for this week while the Buccaneers have seen their interior offensive line decimated by injuries this summer.

Join us throughout the day today as we follow along with all of the games from around the league!