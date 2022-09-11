The Repack: Justin Jefferson sets a career-best in a Packers loss

Tex and Justis breakdown the Green Bay Packers’ 23-7 loss in their regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. What went wrong with the defense? Is the offensive line to blame? Will Justin Jefferson haunt our eternal souls? The duo answers that and more in this week’s edition of The Repack

