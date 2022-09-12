Monday Night Football Week 1: Picks and how to watch Broncos-Seahawks

Week one in the NFL comes to a close with Monday Night Football, a broadcast that will feature familiar faces in new places. One of those is quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos this offseason. In an intriguing scheduling twist, Wilson’s first game in a Broncos uniform will come in his old home stadium, with the two teams playing in Seattle tonight.

Green Bay Packers fans tuning in for tonight’s game may also be intrigued to see how Denver’s offense looks. Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is now the head coach in Denver and may bring many familiar concepts to the Broncos offense, which features an interesting set of playmakers.

Another set of familiar people in new digs is in the broadcast booth. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved over from FOX to ESPN for this year and will call the Monday night games for the four-letter network. Their absence was notable on FOX’s Sunday broadcasts, as Packers-Vikings got the network’s #1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen instead of Buck and Aikman.

Here’s your game thread for tonight’s game, along with APC’s picks for this contest.

WHO?

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

WHEN?

Monday, September 12, 2022

5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

Lumen Field

Seattle, Washington

HOW?

TV Broadcast

ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM 88 (national broadcast), 81 (Broncos broadcast), 83 (Seahawks broadcast)

Online Streaming

NFL+ app

ESPN app

APC MNF Picks

Point spread: Broncos favored by 6.5 points (via DraftKings Sportsbook)