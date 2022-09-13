For Cheddar or Wurst: Blunders aplenty in season opening loss for the Packers

Well, THAT sucked.

All the hype and excitement from training camp and the preseason came crashing down inside US Bank Stadium on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers were trounced by the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

Despite the lopsided score and the general feeling of pain watching it, there were some positive parts of it even if they are borderline drowned in our tears. Despite a drop that all but took the wind out of Green Bay sails, Christian Watson’s athleticism was on full display and that should give Packers fans hope for the future. Quay Walker also showed impressive speed and was near the ball consistently.

In the newest installment of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay bemoan the bad (let’s not put the best corner on Justin Jefferson), grin at the good (Kenny Clark doo doo doo doo doo doo) and try to cope with yet another deflating season opening loss. They also look ahead to Bears Week and what hopefully will be a “get right” game in the home opener.

The season has begun and we’re all along for the ride, For Cheddar or Wurst.