Packers Reacts Survey, Week 2: What is your level of concern after another week 1 dud?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Look, there are no two ways about it; the Green Bay Packers came out sloppy again in week one for the second straight season. The performance against the Minnesota Vikings was ugly in nearly all phases, with the offense failing to take advantage of some golden opportunities and the defense basically being shredded by the one player on the Minnesota offense who needs to be accounted for the most.

But just how bad is it? That’s at the root of the questions in this week’s Reacts surveys. What are the biggest areas of concern? And is this loss more worrisome or less so than the week one loss to the Saints a year ago?

By now, we know what happened in 2021 after that game; the Packers ripped off seven straight wins after that game en route to a 13-4 finish and the top seed in the NFC. Will we see a similar rebound this season? Give us your thoughts in the survey below.