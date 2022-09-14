Packers injury report update: WR Allen Lazard returns to practice on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers got some good news on the injury front on Wednesday as wide receiver Allen Lazard returned to practice after missing all last week with an ankle injury. According to the coaching staff, Lazard was injured two weeks ago when someone stepped on him in practice, which kept him from participating in practice and playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

The Packers’ passing offense struggled mightily in Week 1 without their projected top receiver as quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 22-of-34 for 195 yards and an interception to go along with four sacks for 33 yards. Rodgers finished the game with a QBR of 16.1 and a passer rating of 67.7. The team’s leading pass-catcher was “second” running back AJ Dillon, who registered five receptions for 46 yards — both of which led the team on Sunday. According to Wed Hodkiewicz of Packers.com, Lazard stated that he took team snaps in the portion of practice that was closed to the media.

Lazard was listed as a limited participant by the Packers, as were tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee, pectoral.) The bookends are each recovering from ACL injuries and practiced in team drills last week, but were unable to suit up in Week 1. Head coach Matt LaFleur would not comment on if Bakhtiari was set to take team snaps in the pre-practice presser on Wednesday. Last week, Jenkins was a participant in every practice leading up to the season-opener while Bakhtiari was a participant on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out on Friday. According to the reporting of Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the expectation is that Bakhtiari will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, either.

Inside linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) returned to the team today after leaving Week 1’s action with injuries. They were listed as full participants, which is a lucky break for the Packers. Currently, Green Bay only has four inside linebackers on either their active roster or practice squad following Krys Barnes’ placement on the injured reserve. It is expected that Ray Wilborn is called up from the practice squad this week to fill in for Barnes’ special teams snaps. Nixon’s availability allowed the team to make second-year cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles a healthy scratch versus the Vikings, the only non-rookie who was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

The only non-participant in Packers’ practice today was Jon Runyan Jr., who is in concussion protocol after starting at left guard for the team throughout the preseason and in Week 1. Fourth-round rookie Zach Tom replaced Runyan when he left the game early last week and would be expected to start as his replacement if Runyan is not cleared by Sunday night.

The Chicago Bears only had two players on their injury report today: WR Velus Jones, Jr. (hamstring) and OT Riley Reiff (shoulder.) Jones was inactive in the team’s season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers last week.