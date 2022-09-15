Thursday Night Football, Week 2: Picks and game info for Chargers-Chiefs

Thursday night in week two of the 2022 NFL season brings a tremendous matchup from one of the most intriguing divisions in football. The AFC West takes center stage, with the two 1-0 teams in that division squaring off in prime time to kick off week two.

Those teams are the Chargers and Chiefs, two teams with explosive offenses that looked good in their opening games. That’s probably an understatement for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who put up 44 points on the Arizona Cardinals a week ago behind Mahomes’ five touchdown passes. Meanwhile, the Chargers got an early leg up on another divisional rival, the Raiders, with a 24-19 victory at home, thanks in part to a defense that forced three turnovers.

Check out APC’s picks for tonight’s game and join us throughout in the comments!

WHO?

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

WHEN?

Thursday, September 15, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

HOW?

TV Broadcast/Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC PICKS