Packers injury update: Bakhtiari held out while Lazard participates in back-to-back practices

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari missed practice on Thursday, though, the team claims that hasn’t had a setback in his recovery from the third surgery following his 2020 ACL injury. Instead, head coach Matt LaFleur stated today that the plan is to not have Bakhtiari participate in back-to-back practices, even when he is healthy enough to be cleared to play games.

Today’s injury report. Just to reiterate, Bakhtiari’s DNP was part of the plan, per LaFleur this morning. pic.twitter.com/y1D3Z2kcEu — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 15, 2022

Still, it seems unlikely that Bakhtiari will suit up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, as the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood reported last weekend that Bakhtiari was not only going to miss Week 1’s action but that he was also expected to miss Week 2. The good news on the offensive line front for the Packers is that Elgton Jenkins (shoulder, pectoral), who practiced all week in a limited capacity but missed the season opener, has been able to practice the last two days.

Beyond Bakhtiari being held out, the only new addition to the Packers’ participation report was tight end Marcedes Lewis’ scheduled veteran rest day, which is far from a cause for concern. Starting left guard Jon Runyan Jr. remains out as he works through concussion protocol. If Runyan misses time, rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom is expected to start in his place. Tom came off the bench in Week 1 when Runyan left the game.

Inside linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (shoulder) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (shoulder) continued to be full participants in practice on Thursday. Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who will likely lead the team in receiving yards this season, has been a limited participant in back-to-back practices as he fights through an ankle injury. Lazard was stepped on last week, leading to him missing all practices and eventually the season-opening game.

The Bears got split news on the injury front today as their two players on Wednesday’s injury report, receiver Velus Jones (hamstring) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder), are trending in opposite directions. Reiff went from a limited participant to a full participant on Thursday while Jones went from a limited participant to a non-participant. Jones missed Chicago’s win against the San Francisco 49ers last week due to his hamstring injury. Running back Khari Blasingame also missed practice on Thursday due to a personal issue.