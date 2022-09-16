APC Week 2 NFL Sunday Picks: Packers are big favorites against Bears on Sunday Night

The annual prime time game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field is almost upon us. For the 10th time in the last 11 years, the two teams will play a night game for their yearly meeting in Green Bay, with the NFC North rivals coming off very different feelings from Week 1.

Chicago defeated the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday by a 19-10 score, doing so in some of the sloppiest conditions one can imagine. The Chicago area was on the receiving end of a torrential rainstorm, leading to flash flood warnings across the region, and that contributed in part to the Bears’ victory. Meanwhile, the Packers dropped a week one stinker in Minnesota, falling 23-7 to get in an early hole in the division.

Still, the point spread and odds see Green Bay likely to rebound against Chicago on Sunday night. The Packers are nearly double-digit favorites, with the line either 9.5 or 10 points depending on the source and timing during the week. That’s the case even with the expectation that the team will be without three preferred starters on the offensive line and wideout Allen Lazard still carrying question marks about his availability.

APC likes the Packers straight up this week, but we’re a bit split on whether the Packers will cover such a large point spread. DraftKings Sportsbook has all the odds for this week’s games, and check below for our picks for all of Sunday’s games!