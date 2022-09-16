Old Friends: Davante Adams shines in his first game as a Raider

Ever wondered what happens to your favorite Packers players of years past? Sure, we all know where they ended up, but how are they performing? Old Friends seeks to answer that question and more, with a quick look around the league each week at what former Packers players are up to, how they’re playing, and how things have changed since their time in the green and gold. With a little bit of research and a heaping dose of nostalgia, Old Friends will reminisce on the good times, the bad times, and the times you may have simply forgotten about altogether. So sit back, relax, and catch up with your pals as they succeed in the second, third, or even fourth acts of their careers.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

No one needs to be reminded of Davante Adams’ Packers tenure. The superstar wideout departed this offseason after a legendary run with the team. Some wounds don’t need to be opened again. Adams picked up where he left off on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, as he commanded 17 targets for an absurd 47% target share. Adams hauled in 10 of those targets and caught his first touchdown as a Raider and his first touchdown from Derek Carr since their days together at Fresno State. He is expected to be an integral part of the Vegas offense and will surely be a mainstay on this list throughout the season.

J.K. Scott, Los Angeles Chargers

After his time with the Green Bay Packers came to an unceremonious end in the 2021 preseason, JK Scott spent most of the year out of the NFL until signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Scott received one of five game balls this Sunday. On his first punt in a Chargers uniform, Scott pinned the Raiders on their 2-yard line with a 49-yard punt. He averaged 49 yards on four punts and Brandon Staley was effusive in his praise of the young punter.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Who could forget Taysom Hill’s illustrious run as a Green Bay Packer? While Hill never made the regular season roster after going undrafted in 2017, he showed enough to be claimed by the Saints the day after final cuts. A few massive fake contracts later and Hill is still with the Saints, getting snaps all over the field as a utility player even without Sean Payton in charge. This past weekend, Hill was the leading rusher in the Saints’ successful comeback attempt, totaling 81 yards and four carries with a touchdown. Hill’s 57-yard run in the first quarter followed by an 11-yard rushing TD put the Saints on the board and the Swiss Army knife provided a spark for the struggling offense.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

The truest definition of a fan favorite, Jamaal Williams has quickly endeared himself the Lions fans since arriving in free agency last season. As the primary backup for Deandre Swift, Williams rushed for 601 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. After acting as the darling of HBO’s Hard Knocks this preseason, he served as the primary goal line back in an offense that put up 35 points this week. Despite just 28 yards on the ground, Williams punched in two scores and helped keep the game close late into the 4th quarter.

The Packers’ reach spreads far across the league, and these are just a few examples of the impact that former cheeseheads are having as the season kicks off. As we progress through the season, we’ll be highlighting players like Micah Hyde, Corey Linsley, and more as they continue on their post-Packers journeys.