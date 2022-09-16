Intercepted: A look at Packers-Bears, Week 1 NFL with Charles McDonald

Charles McDonald of [to be determained] joined Justis Mosqueda this week to break down the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears’ Week 1 games and their upcoming matchup on Sunday Night Football. In the second half of the show, they talk about what they’ve noticed around the league after a week of games and if the Packers’ offensive line situation isn’t so bad when compared to the rest of the NFC.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey