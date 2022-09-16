SB Nation Reacts: Week 2 Results

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We asked and you answered. Below are the results from the Week 2 SB Nation Reacts surveys, both on the national level and from Acme Packing Company itself. If you think the sky is falling in Green Bay, apparently, you aren’t alone based on the polling this week.

National results

Just one week after the national polling ranked the Green Bay Packers as the third-best team in the NFC, the Packers finished third as “the biggest pretender” among the five eligible choices. The bigger surprise, though, might be that “other” drew only seven percent of the vote.

The knee-jerk reaction of Green Bay sliding nationally is because of how shocking the Packers’ Week 1 loss was, though. The 23-7 loss to the Vikings was voted as the most surprising outcome in the opening week of the NFL season.

For what it’s worth, as 9.5-point favorites on DraftKings, the majority of fans continue to believe in the Packers’ chances to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. According to VSiN’s betting splits, 77 percent of the money on the point spread is on Green Bay winning by double digits.

Acme Packing Company results

Faith in the direction that the Packers are working towards completely collapsed after Week 1. In Week 1 and the preseason, confidence was steady at 89 percent. This week, that dropped down to 46 percent. The only team with a bigger dropoff after Week 1 was the Arizona Cardinals, who went from 63 percent to just 13 percent. Green Bay currently ranks 27th in fan confidence, ahead of just the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

The biggest concern for fans moving forward isn’t Aaron Rodgers’ pass-catchers or the defensive play-calling, but actually the offensive line. Our own Tyler Brooke broke down the Packers’ pass protection issues against the Vikings in a film study this week.

As far as the long-term outlook on the offensive line goes, it seems like fans prefer fourth-round rookie Zach Tom to play the right guard spot when David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins return to the lineup. Rather, if Bakhtiari ever returns to the lineup. All three of the long-term options at right guard, Tom, Royce Newman and Jake Hanson, could start against the Bears this week as Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr. (concussion) remain on the injury report.

Despite seeing what the team could overcome after a slow start to the 2021 season, fans aren’t any less concerned about the team’s season-opening loss this year. Only 16 percent of fans said they are less concerned, half the rate of those who responded that they are more concerned.