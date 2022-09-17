 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 3 Saturday Schedule: Final non-conference tuneups for top teams

There are no truly massive games on this week’s schedule, so most of this Saturday’s contests find the top teams getting ready for conference play to begin next weekend.

By Evan "Tex" Western
The third full Saturday of college football season has arrived and with most conferences now having nine-game schedules, that means that this week will be the final non-conference game for many programs. Aside from a few games here and there around the country, most of the SEC, Big Ten, and other power conferences truly begin their own schedules in earnest next week, with such games as Texas-Texas Tech, Florida-Tennessee, and Wisconsin-Ohio State coming up in seven days.

This week, however, most of these bigger programs are tuning up for conference play with non-conference matchups, often against lesser programs. #3 Ohio State and #4 Michigan host Toledo and UConn, respectively. #2 Alabama and #5 Clemson both play smaller schools from Louisiana, with Louisiana-Monroe heading to Tuscaloosa and Louisiana Tech going into Death Valley. Top-ranked Georgia is the only top-five team to play on the road, and the only one to have a conference game this week, as they visit unranked South Carolina.

Instead, a few non-conference matchups will move the needle a little bit, including the two games between ranked teams. In the afternoon, #25 Oregon hosts 12th-ranked BYU, then late in the evening #13 Miami travels to play #24 Texas A&M. This week gives us a rare Big Ten-SEC matchup as well, with #22 Penn State visiting Auburn.

Those are your most prominent games taking place today, so tune in, enjoy, and discuss here.

CFB Week 3 Schedule

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (ET) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
Connecticut #4 Michigan 12:00 PM ABC Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
#6 Oklahoma Nebraska 12:00 PM FOX Memorial Stadium Lincoln, NE
#1 Georgia South Carolina 12:00 PM ESPN Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
Purdue Syracuse 12:00 PM ESPN2 Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Texas State #17 Baylor 12:00 PM FS1 McLane Stadium Waco, TX
Miami (OH) Cincinnati 12:00 PM ESPNU Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Youngstown State #9 Kentucky 12:00 PM SEC Network Kroger Field Lexington, KY
California Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
#20 Ole Miss Georgia Tech 3:30 PM ABC Bobby Dodd Stadium Atlanta, GA
#22 Penn State Auburn 3:30 PM CBS Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
#12 BYU #25 Oregon 3:30 PM FOX Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
Colorado Minnesota 3:30 PM ESPN2 Huntington Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
New Mexico State Wisconsin 3:30 PM BTN Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
Louisiana-Monroe #2 Alabama 4:00 PM SEC Network Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
Liberty #19 Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACC Network Truist Field Winston-Salem, NC
Mississippi State LSU 6:00 PM ESPN Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
Toledo #3 Ohio State 7:00 PM FOX Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Texas Tech #16 NC State 7:00 PM ESPN2 Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
Akron #15 Tennessee 7:00 PM ESPN+ Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
Missouri State #10 Arkansas 7:00 PM ESPN+ Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, NC
Arkansas-Pine Bluf #8 Oklahoma State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
#11 Michigan State Washington 7:30 PM ABC Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
#23 Pittsburgh Western Michigan 7:30 PM ESPNU Waldo Stadium Kalamzoo, MI
South Florida #18 Florida 7:30 PM SEC Network Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
Louisiana Tech #5 Clemson 8:00 PM ACC Network Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
UTSA #21 Texas 8:00 PM Longhorn Network DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
#13 Miami #24 Texas A&M 9:00 PM ESPN Kyle Field College Station, TX
San Diego State #14 Utah 10:00 PM ESPN2 Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Fresno State #7 USC 10:30 PM FOX LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA

