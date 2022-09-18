NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule: Intriguing games set up Packers-Bears on SNF

While you wait all day for Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, join us here at Acme Packing Company for the day games around the NFL in week two. This week’s games feature a host of intriguing matchups, led off by a game between the two longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL.

That contest finds the New England Patriots visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin facing off. Much of the country will see that came on local CBS stations in the early time slot, including Wisconsin and everyone west of the Mississippi. Meanwhile, on FOX, a wide swath of the country will see the New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup.

This week is the first time this season that we have a split afternoon schedule, with CBS getting the national doubleheader. The big game on that network in the later time slot is the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Dallas Cowboys, though that contest will be a bit less exciting following the injury to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush probably won’t move the needle much, even though that game will be on all local affiliates in the Eastern time zone and much of the Central as well.

Of course, the day of football will culminate with our Green Bay Packers hosting the Bears in the evening, so spend the whole day with us here in our Sunday games thread and make sure to keep it at APC into the evening with full coverage of Packers-Bears this evening.