Welcome to Sunday Night Football! This week, our Green Bay Packers are hosting the Chicago Bears in prime time, renewing the most-played rivalry in the history of the NFL. The two legendary rivals will face off for the 205th time in their history (playoffs included), with Aaron Rodgers having a chance to become the winningest quarterback against the Bears of all time.

Rodgers-led Packers teams are 23-5 against the Bears, tying the wins mark set by his predecessor, Brett Favre, whose teams went 23-13 against Chicago.

Last week, the Bears earned a 19-10 victory in a sloppy, rainy slog against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Packers dropped a 23-7 decision in Minnesota. This game will be the second NFC North game on the season, and of course the second straight for the Packers.

