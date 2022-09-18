Green Bay Packers announce Week 2 inactives versus Chicago Bears

Three of the four players listed with injury statuses on the Green Bay Packers’ Friday injury report will suit up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football: WR Allen Lazard (ankle), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee, pectoral) and G Jon Runayn Jr. (concussion.) They were all listed as questionable on Friday.

If you’re a betting man, a healthy (enough) Jenkins and Runyan probably means that we’re going to see a Yosh Nijman-Runyan-Josh Myers-Royce Newman-Jenkins (left to right) offensive line to start the game. Jake Hanson, who started at right tackle last week, should be moved to the bench along with fourth-round draft pick Zach Tom, who replaced Runyan at left guard when he left the game against the Vikings.

Safety Rudy Ford, who was placed on the injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury, is going to play against the Bears despite being listed as questionable earlier today. That means that the team’s only player who is injured enough to not suit up this week is tackle David Bakhtiari, who also missed action in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here is the full Week 2 inactives list, per the Packers:

WR Samori Toure

T David Bakhtiari (knee)

T Caleb Jones

G Sean Rhyan

DL Jonathan Ford

S Tariq Carpenter

Toure, Ford and Carpenter, all seventh-round rookies, were also healthy scratches in Week 1. Jones was signed from the practice squad this week and had a chance to play in his first NFL game if Jenkins and Runyan were unable to get the greenlight in this game. It’s interesting to note that seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker is active in this game but third-round rookie Rhyan is a healthy scratch. Rhyan was a reserve in the season-opener.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (healthy scratch in Week 1) and running back Patrick Taylor (elevated from the practice squad) join Lazard and Jenkins in making their season debuts this week.

The only non-healthy scratch that the Bears announced in this game is receiver Velus Jones, who has been battling a hamstring issue. Jones, a third-round rookie, missed Week 1 and the final two practices of the week for Chicago.