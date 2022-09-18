Packers perform an ayahuasca touchdown celebration

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of memorable moments against the Chicago Bears. The list will only grow after a touchdown celebration that the Green Bay Packers performed for Rodgers’ first actual touchdown of the season. Earlier in the game, Rodgers recorded his first “official” touchdown of 2022 on a touch pass to running back Aaron Jones running in motion, but he also scored in the second half on an actual throw to receiver Allen Lazard.

The ensuing celebration is something you have to see to believe:

Had NO IDEA that there was ayahuasca in NFL footballs pic.twitter.com/PX6psQqHNe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2022

As Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers on his show every Tuesday during the NFL season, notes, this is clearly a reference to ayahuasca, a psychedelic drink that Rodgers admitted using this summer. Lazard, who scored the touchdown, uses the football to pour imaginary drinks in his teammates’ imaginary cups before they collapse to the Lambeau Field grass. Ayahuasca is not a banned substance according to the NFL and Rodgers, not any other NFL player, will face a suspension for ayahuasca use.

The “I still own you” quarterback continues to put the rival Bears in their place, as the team is currently up 24-10 on Chicago. Check out our live game discussion if you’re watching the Sunday Night Football matchup.