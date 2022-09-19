Green Bay Packers open up as underdogs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to DraftKings, the Green Bay Packers are three-point underdogs in Week 3 in their road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The initial line was released in May and the Buccaneers were listed as 3.5-point favorites but the spread has since dropped a half-point. The total has also dropped from 48 to 45 from Sunday AM to Sunday PM, likely a response to Tampa’s receiver situation.

Beyond their banged-up offensive line, the Buccaneers could be without three key receivers in Week 3. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were unable to play in Week 2, while Mike Evans is at risk of being suspended next week due to his involvement in a fight against the Saints that led to his ejection. If that trio is unable to suit up, Tampa’s top pass-catchers next Sunday will be Breshad Perriman (45 receiving yards), Russell Gage (41) and Scotty Miller (34.)

The sportsbook lists the Packers with a money line of +140, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay wins around 42 percent of the time.

Despite their slow start in Week 1, the Packers are still tied for fifth in Super Bowl odds (+1400), have the second-best odds to win the NFC Championship (+550) and are the highest-ranked team to win the NFC North (+110.) This should come as no surprise, as Green Bay covered a double-digit spread on a nationally televised Sunday Night Football game.

While some may have wanted to write off the Packers after their Week 1 loss, the public is still backing Green Bay, generally, even if the Buccaneers are favorites in this premier matchup. Currently, the Packers are only expected to be underdogs twice in 2022: Week 3 in Tampa and Week 8 when the team takes a trip to Buffalo to play the Bills.