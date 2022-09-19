Victory Monday Cheese Curds: Aaron Jones runs all over the Bears in the Packers’ victory

Now THAT was more like it.

After a listless Week 1 loss, the Green Bay Packers took out their frustration on their favorite whipping boys. Their 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears wasn’t perfect by any means but they did show enough improvement from last week that it pacified even the most concerned fans.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was smart enough to recognize the deficiencies in last week’s game plan to adjust for the Bears. After only touching the ball eight times against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Jones had 18 touches versus Chicago, racked up 170 total yards, and had two touchdowns.

The Packers had planned to move to more of a split backfield this season and while that was still true against Chicago (A.J. Dillon actually had more total touches with 19), Jones was absolutely the hotter hand and the Packers found ways to get the ball in his hands.

More of that, please.

Focus will soon turn to the daunting game ahead in Tampa Bay, but for now let’s enjoy the big win last night in a Victory Monday edition of cheese curds.

Aaron Jones rewards Packers for devotion to run game—Packers.com

LaFleur publicly admitted after last week’s game that Jones and Dillon needed the ball more and he delivered on that promise. So did Jones who had one of the best games of his career.

When it came to running the ball against the Bears, the Packers turned up the volume—PackersNews.com

A tsunami of running plays bullied the Bears’ defensive line and even when they knew what was coming, they couldn’t stop the Green Bay ground attack.

Without Jenkins’ Return, ‘We Don’t Win That Game’—Packer Central

Elgton Jenkins made his highly-anticipated return from a torn ACL last night and LaFleur heaped praise upon the versatile and talented offensive lineman after the game. Now we continue to await the return of David Bakhtiari.

Packers’ SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future—Bleacher Report

The Packers got their first win on the same day Davante Adams caught two passes for 12 yards. The comparisons can stop now, though this piece is on point about how the Green Bay offense should look moving forward.

Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree—UPI

Wow, Chicago really did hightail it out of Green Bay. Aaron Jones really did scare them into hiding.