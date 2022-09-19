MNF Week 2: Picks and broadcast details for Titans-Bills and Vikings-Eagles doubleheader

Although the NFL elected to only have a single Monday Night Football game in week one — after several years of holding opening-week doubleheaders — the league has a pair of MNF games this evening to close out week two of the 2022 season. Tonight’s games appear to be intriguing matchups on their faces, with two of the top playoff teams from the AFC in one contest and a couple of contenders in the NFC in the late game.

First up, the 2021 #1 seed in the AFC — the Tennessee Titans — travel to play the presumptive conference favorites from Buffalo. Then just an hour and change later, the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in a battle of 1-0 NFC teams looking to take a step forward in their respective divisions.

Here are the details for both games as well as APC’s picks for the two final contests of this week.

Game 1

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

7:15 PM Eastern Time

Highmark Stadium

Buffalo, NY

TV channel: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN app

Game 2

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

8:30 PM Eastern Time

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN app

APC Monday Night Picks